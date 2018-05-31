The Latest: 2 sought after floodwaters swept them away

BOONE, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on the effects of Subtropical Storm Alberto (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A swift water rescue team is searching a swath of central Virginia for two people who were seen being swept away by a flash flood's torrent of muddy water amid stormy weather caused by Subtropical Storm Alberto.

According to a news release from the city of Charlottesville, the man and woman were seen standing outside their silver Toyota Prius in Albemarle County on Wednesday night when they and their car were swept away. By early Thursday, there has been no sign of the missing couple.

The city says a second car was also swept away but its single occupant was rescued from the floodwaters.

Numerous roads have been closed due to flooding and mudslides. Authorities on Thursday have shuttered all schools in the Albemarle, Virginia area.

7:50 a.m.

Two people are dead in the North Carolina mountains when a home was destroyed by a gas leak following a landslide as several states continue to feel the effects of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The Boone Police Department said in a news release that rescuers were called about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Shane Robbins said the landslide resulted in the "catastrophic destruction" of the home because of a gas leak.

The only two people in the home were found dead in the rubble. Their names haven't been released while relatives are notified.

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday, saying the forecast for the rest of the week calls for isolated heavy rain storms that could instantly cause flooding in areas that have had 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in the past 15 days.

7:10 a.m.

Swift-water rescue teams are looking for two people who went missing on a flooded road in Albemarle County, Virginia.

A man and a woman were last seen in the water Wednesday night as their Silver Toyota Prius was swept away in a flash flood where a rural road crosses Ivy Creek. A second vehicle also was swept away, but its driver was rescued.

The Regional Emergency Operations Center has been activated and a second swift water rescue team from Harrisonburg has responded and is on stand-by after a request for assistance was made to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Emergency officials have been warning not to drive on roads where floodwaters are deep enough to obscure the yellow lines, promoting the hashtag #dontdrownturnaround.

2:40 a.m.

Two people are dead in North Carolina after a home they were in collapsed.

News outlets report that the Boone Police Department confirmed the deaths. Rescuers responded to the scene about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The victims have not been identified.

Outlets report that the collapse is believed to have been caused by severe weather in the area.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for his hard-hit mountain counties, saying the forecast for the rest of the week calls for isolated heavy rain storms that could instantly cause flooding in areas that have had 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in the past 15 days.

Cooper said, "This storm isn't yet over. I'm urging people to keep a close eye on forecasts."

11:50 p.m.

As the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto spin into the Great Lakes region, people hundreds of miles away in the U.S. Southeast are keeping a weary watch on dams and hillsides.

Alberto's rains caused floods and mudslides in the Appalachian mountains of the Carolinas.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says four dams are being closely watched by a state team of special engineers and so far the dams are holding up.

But Cooper went ahead and declared a state of emergency for his mountain counties, saying the forecast for the rest of the week calls for isolated heavy rain storms that could instantly cause flooding in areas already soaked by heavy rain in the past 15 days.

