Ex-Pilot Flying J president seeks to fire attorney

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The former president of the nation's largest diesel fuel retailer wants to fire his trial lawyer now that he's been convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Tuesday that former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood is seeking to fire and replace Texas attorney Rusty Hardin, who led his defense team. Hazelwood is expected to face sentencing in August.
Hazelwood's new lawyer, Brad Henry, says Hardin performed badly throughout the trial and failed to file a motion for a new trial.
Hazelwood was convicted in a scheme to shortchange trucking companies they lured with promises of fuel discounts.
Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. Neither have been charged with wrongdoing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Hamilton teacher and coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has pleaded guilty to a sex charge, Hamilton police said Wednesday.Full Story >
A Hamilton teacher and coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has pleaded guilty to a sex charge, Hamilton police said Wednesday.Full Story >
If you use the Third Street ramp off southbound Interstate 75 into Downtown, you'll need to find an alternate route for the next couple weeks.Full Story >
If you use the Third Street ramp off southbound Interstate 75 into Downtown, you'll need to find an alternate route for the next couple weeks.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating the city's latest homicide.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating the city's latest homicide.Full Story >
An 11-year-old southwest Ohio girl is marking another item off her bucket list as she continues to fight Stage 4 cancer.Full Story >
An 11-year-old southwest Ohio girl is marking another item off her bucket list as she continues to fight Stage 4 cancer.Full Story >