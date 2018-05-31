Trump escalates fight with ABC after Roseanne cancellation

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump escalated a feud with ABC on Thursday in the wake of the cancellation of "Roseanne," tweeting at the chief executive of ABC's parent company.
Trump targeted Robert Iger on Twitter, saying: "Iger, where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response."
Trump specifically complained about an erroneous report last year by an ABC investigative reporter Brian Ross, saying: "He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!"
ABC did apologize for the report about Michael Flynn and suspended Ross and told him he could no longer report on Trump.
The president also complained to Iger a day earlier. The White House said Trump, who had celebrated the success of Roseanne Barr's show earlier in the year, was not defending her racist tweet about a former Obama adviser, but wanted to point out media bias against him.
Last year, Ross, citing an unidentified confidant of Flynn, the former national security adviser, reported that then-candidate Donald Trump had directed Flynn to make contact with the Russians.
That would have been an explosive development in the ongoing investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the election. But hours later, Ross clarified his report, saying that his source now said Trump had done so not as a candidate, but as president-elect. At that point, he said, Trump had asked Flynn to contact the Russians about issues including working together to fight ISIS.
ABC was widely criticized for initially clarifying and not correcting the report. It later issued a correction, saying they "deeply regret and apologize."
At the time, Trump tweeted: "Congratulations to @ABC News for suspending Brian Ross for his horrendously inaccurate and dishonest report on the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt. More Networks and "papers" should do the same with their Fake News!"
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Middletown police said a 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old male overnight.Full Story >
Middletown police said a 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old male overnight.Full Story >
Bond was set at $2 million Thursday for a northern Kentucky woman accused of being more than five times the legal limit when she caused a crash that killed another driver.Full Story >
Bond was set at $2 million Thursday for a northern Kentucky woman accused of being more than five times the legal limit when she caused a crash that killed another driver.Full Story >
It is a promotion for Breakout Games' newest escape room called Runaway Train, which opens Friday.Full Story >
It is a promotion for Breakout Games' newest escape room called Runaway Train, which opens Friday.Full Story >
Indiana State Police now are conducting a homicide investigation in Lawrenceburg after a man was found dead in his home on Memorial Day.Full Story >
Indiana State Police now are conducting a homicide investigation in Lawrenceburg after a man was found dead in his home on Memorial Day.Full Story >
A Hamilton teacher and coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has pleaded guilty to a sex charge, Hamilton police said Wednesday.Full Story >
A Hamilton teacher and coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has pleaded guilty to a sex charge, Hamilton police said Wednesday.Full Story >
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIFull Story >
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallFull Story >
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceFull Story >
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceFull Story >
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendFull Story >
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendFull Story >
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyFull Story >
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyFull Story >
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoFull Story >
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoFull Story >
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetFull Story >
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetFull Story >
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.Full Story >
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.Full Story >