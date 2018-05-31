Boy helps elderly woman with walker up stairs

When the pair reached the top of the stairs, the woman gave the boy a hug. The driver behind the boy's mother captured the moment on video. (Source: Riley Duncan/CNN)

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (CNN) - A young Georgia boy was caught on camera being a perfect gentleman.

Maurice Adams Jr., 8, helped a woman with a walker make it up a set of stairs. He was with his mother when he saw the woman struggling, so he jumped out of the car and gave her a helping hand.

Riley Duncan, who didn't know Maurice or his mother, was in a car behind them.

He saw what was going on and decided to record the random act of kindness.

When the pair reached the top of the stairs, the woman gave the boy a hug.

Duncan posted the video to Facebook and was soon put in contact with Maurice and his mother.

They met Wednesday, and Duncan said he told Maurice he did an "awesome job" and rewarded him with $100.

