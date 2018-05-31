Trump revises Comey firing, Giuliani blasts 'lynching mob'

President Donald Trump says he didn't fire FBI Director James Comey over the Russia probe despite previously citing that as the reason.Full Story >
Sources say Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein indicated he was initially asked to reference the Russia investigation in his own memo on Comey, but the final version only referenced the Clinton email investigation.Full Story >
Europe has been bracing for the U.S. to place the restrictions even as top European officials have held last-ditch talks in Paris with American trade officials to try to avert the tariffs.Full Story >
The talks come as preparations for the highly anticipated summit in Singapore were barreling forward on both sides of the Pacific Ocean, despite lingering uncertainty about whether it will really occur, and when.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.Full Story >
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallFull Story >
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceFull Story >
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendFull Story >
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyFull Story >
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoFull Story >
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetFull Story >
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.Full Story >
