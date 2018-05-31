Money, money, money! Breakout Games throws $2,000 treasure hunt in Downtown Cincinnati

Facebook to label election-related 'issue ads' in US.

Facebook to label election-related 'issue ads' in US.

Facebook to label election-related 'issue ads' in US

Facebook to label election-related 'issue ads' in US

An Egyptian court has ordered the suspension for one month of video-sharing website, YouTube, and others sharing a video found to be insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammed.

An Egyptian court has ordered the suspension for one month of video-sharing website, YouTube, and others sharing a video found to be insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammed.

Las Vegas city officials are embracing Stanley Cup fever by refusing to use capital letters on the city's official Twitter account in a playful shot at the Vegas Golden Knights' opponent: the Washington Capitals.

Las Vegas city officials are embracing Stanley Cup fever by refusing to use capital letters on the city's official Twitter account in a playful shot at the Vegas Golden Knights' opponent: the Washington Capitals.

Vegas states its (lower) case: no capital letters on Twitter

Vegas states its (lower) case: no capital letters on Twitter

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

California court: Defendants get crack at some social media

California court: Defendants get crack at some social media

The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet

ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet

Breakout Games is hosting a treasure hunt in Downtown Cincinnati tonight to celebrate the opening of its newest escape room.

How would you like to win some cold, hard cash?

Breakout Games in Cincinnati is hosting a $2,000 treasure hunt downtown tonight.

It is a promotion for Breakout Games' newest escape room called Runaway Train, which opens Friday.

Breakout Games will give clues and coordinates every 30 minutes on its Facebook page and website between 5 and 8 p.m. tonight.

Each clue leads to one of 20 $100 bills hidden all over the city.

The evening will wrap up with a party at 3 Points Urban Brewery in Over-the-Rhine.

The treasure hunt is free and anyone is welcome.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.