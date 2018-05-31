Money, money, money! Breakout Games throws $2,000 treasure hunt - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Money, money, money! Breakout Games throws $2,000 treasure hunt in Downtown Cincinnati

By Deborah Linz, Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

How would you like to win some cold, hard cash?

Breakout Games in Cincinnati is hosting a $2,000 treasure hunt downtown tonight.

It is a promotion for Breakout Games' newest escape room called Runaway Train, which opens Friday.

Breakout Games will give clues and coordinates every 30 minutes on its Facebook page and website between 5 and 8 p.m. tonight.

Each clue leads to one of 20 $100 bills hidden all over the city.

The evening will wrap up with a party at 3 Points Urban Brewery in Over-the-Rhine.

The treasure hunt is free and anyone is welcome.

