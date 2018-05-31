Trump says he's giving full pardon to Dinesh D'Souza - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump says he's giving full pardon to Dinesh D'Souza

President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for D'Souza Media/AP Images) President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for D'Souza Media/AP Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

Trump tweeted Thursday: "Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!"

In 2014, D'Souza was sentenced to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to violating federal election law by making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate campaign in the names of others.

