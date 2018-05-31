Police: Man with no pants tried to get onto school bus

HEATH, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a man who was nude from the waist down tried to get on a school bus with students onboard.
Police in Heath say the bus was stopped Wednesday afternoon when the man made a move to get on the bus, but the bus driver blocked him and pulled away.
Nine elementary students were on the bus at the time.
Witnesses told police the pants-less man also tried to get into a home in the area.
Officers say they took 54-year-old Rodney Roach man into custody. It's not clear whether he has an attorney because there were no court records available.
