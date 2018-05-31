Samantha Bee apologizes for the name she called Ivanka Trump - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Samantha Bee apologizes for the name she called Ivanka Trump

(RNN) – Samantha Bee apologized Thursday for calling Ivanka Trump the C-word.

Acknowledging she “crossed a line,” Bee said on Twitter, “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable.”

On Wednesday's night, the "Full Frontal" host dropped the C-bomb on her TBS show.

The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she called on the first daughter to use her influence.

“Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c---! He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f---in’ stop it.”

Bee's timing couldn't have been worse. Her provocative comments came just a day after ABC pulled the plug on “Roseanne.”

Barr sparked outrage after her racist tweet that said former White House adviser Valerie Jarret was the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and the movie “Planet of the Apes.” Jarret is black.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders described Bee's language as "vile and vicious." She also said executives at TBS "must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned."

“Today” anchor Megyn Kelly found no humor in the Bee bit. She suggested that there’s a double standard.

Former presidential candidate and conservative radio talk show host Herman Cain called for Bee to be fired. He previously called Barr's comment racist but added ABC was looking for an excuse to fire her.

An occasional person on Twitter backed Bee, but there weren’t many.

There was no immediate word from TBS on Bee’s future, but the network was promoting an honor she was receiving from the Television Academy for “advancing social change.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

