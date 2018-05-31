Samantha Bee sparks outrage over name she called Ivanka Trump

The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she dropped the C-bomb in reference to Ivanka Trump. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – As if things on TV and Twitter weren’t spicy enough this week.

Fresh on the heels of Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, "Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee dropped the C-bomb on her TBS show.

The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she called on first daughter Ivanka Trump to use her influence.

“Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c---! He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f---in’ stop it.”

Bee’s provocative comments came just a day after ABC pulled the plug on “Roseanne.” Barr sparked outrage after tweeting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarret was the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and the movie “Planet of the Apes.” Jarret is black.

Reporting live from our hell-scape holding pattern: this week we learned the government lost 1500 migrant children. pic.twitter.com/ucIo4TcwNO — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) May 31, 2018

“Today” anchor Megyn Kelly found no humor in the Bee bit. She suggested that there’s a double standard.

This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate. https://t.co/YTjmZQ4zMV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 31, 2018

Former presidential candidate and conservative radio talk show host Herman Cain called for Bee to be fired. He previously called Barr's comment racist but added ABC was looking for an excuse to fire her.

Hey @TBSNetwork, shall I assume the Samantha Bee cancellation news will come later today? No? You don't care that this poor man's Jon Stewart is completely horrible? Ok, then... https://t.co/XPYlq0nzFw — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) May 31, 2018

An occasional person on Twitter backed Bee, but there weren’t many.

Our country is under attack by the most insidious and corrupt president and crime family in American history. Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump 'feckless c*nt' -- someone who's willingly pocketing millions of dollars from her daddy's dastardly deeds should've been said long ago. — Bill Madden (@activist360) May 31, 2018

There was no immediate word from TBS on Bee’s future, but the network was promoting an honor she was receiving from the Television Academy for “advancing social change.”

