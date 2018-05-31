Samantha Bee sparks outrage over name she called Ivanka Trump - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Samantha Bee sparks outrage over name she called Ivanka Trump

The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she dropped the C-bomb in reference to Ivanka Trump. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she dropped the C-bomb in reference to Ivanka Trump. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – As if things on TV and Twitter weren’t spicy enough this week.

Fresh on the heels of Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, "Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee dropped the C-bomb on her TBS show.

The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she called on first daughter Ivanka Trump to use her influence.

“Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c---! He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f---in’ stop it.”

Bee’s provocative comments came just a day after ABC pulled the plug on “Roseanne.” Barr sparked outrage after tweeting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarret was the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and the movie “Planet of the Apes.” Jarret is black.

“Today” anchor Megyn Kelly found no humor in the Bee bit. She suggested that there’s a double standard.

Former presidential candidate and conservative radio talk show host Herman Cain called for Bee to be fired. He previously called Barr's comment racist but added ABC was looking for an excuse to fire her.

An occasional person on Twitter backed Bee, but there weren’t many.

There was no immediate word from TBS on Bee’s future, but the network was promoting an honor she was receiving from the Television Academy for “advancing social change.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

