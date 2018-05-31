Samantha Bee sparks outrage over name she called Ivanka Trump

President Donald Trump says he didn't fire FBI Director James Comey over the Russia probe despite previously citing that as the reason.Full Story >
Sources say Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein indicated he was initially asked to reference the Russia investigation in his own memo on Comey, but the final version only referenced the Clinton email investigation.Full Story >
Europe has been bracing for the U.S. to place the restrictions even as top European officials have held last-ditch talks in Paris with American trade officials to try to avert the tariffs.Full Story >
The talks come as preparations for the highly anticipated summit in Singapore were barreling forward on both sides of the Pacific Ocean, despite lingering uncertainty about whether it will really occur, and when.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.Full Story >
