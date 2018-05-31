Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of NKY mother and 9-year-old son

Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.Full Story >
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.Full Story >
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."Full Story >
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."Full Story >
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.Full Story >
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.Full Story >
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.Full Story >
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.Full Story >
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.Full Story >
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.Full Story >