Death of SE Indiana man, 73, investigated as a homicide

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (AP) - State Police say a 73-year-old southeastern Indiana man's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Thomas Biedenharn was found dead Monday in his Lawrenceburg, Indiana, home near the Ohio state line. State Police say an autopsy concluded his death was a homicide, while evidence at the scene suggested that foul play was involved.
Biedenharn's cause of death hasn't been released and no arrests have been made.
WCPO-TV reports that Biedenharn was a former basketball star at Elder High School, an all-male, college-preparatory high school in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was a 6-foot, 7-inch junior center on the 1960-61 Elder team that was ranked No. 1 in Ohio and went undefeated during the regular season, but lost to Withrow in the district tournament.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A step-grandfather has withdrawn his guilty plea in connection to the death of his 11-year-old grandson.Full Story >
A step-grandfather has withdrawn his guilty plea in connection to the death of his 11-year-old grandson.Full Story >
Shipt and Target announced they will begin same-delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, essentials, electronics and other products to select Ohio areas beginning in June.Full Story >
Shipt and Target announced they will begin same-delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, essentials, electronics and other products to select Ohio areas beginning in June.Full Story >
The two tried to flee and crashed their car before police arrested them.Full Story >
The two tried to flee and crashed their car before police arrested them.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Indiana State Police now are conducting a homicide investigation in Lawrenceburg after former Elder basketball star Tom Biedenharn was found dead in his home on Memorial Day.Full Story >
Indiana State Police now are conducting a homicide investigation in Lawrenceburg after former Elder basketball star Tom Biedenharn was found dead in his home on Memorial Day.Full Story >