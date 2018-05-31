Tom Cruise starts production of 'Top Gun' sequel

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun." (Source: Pixabay)

LOS ANGELES (AP/RNN) - Tom Cruise is back in the "Danger Zone."

Filming has begun on the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun." The original followed a group of naval aviators through flight school.

The actor on Thursday tweeted a photo of himself as Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a flight suit, looking at a fighter jet.

The catchphrase "feel the need" comes from the original movie. Cruise's character shares the line with a fighter pilot buddy in the film: "I feel the need, the need for speed."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is scheduled for release in July 2019.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.