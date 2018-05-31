Sharonville police arrest 2 wanted for Dayton armed homicide, bank robberies

Joshua Beall, 29 (left), and Casey Cole, 19, were arrested by Sharonville police on May 30 in connection with an armed homicide and a string of bank robberies in the Greater Dayton Area. (Source: Sharonville police)

A man and a woman wanted for homicide and multiple bank robberies in the Greater Dayton Area are in custody in Cincinnati.

Sharonville police arrested Joshua Beall, 29, of Fairborn, Ohio, and Casey Cole, 19, of Seaman, Ohio, on Thursday after receiving a call for assistance from Dayton police.

The two were wanted for a homicide that occurred in Dayton, according to a press release from the Sharonville Police Department, as well as a string of bank robberies in Oakwood, Beavercreek and Dayton.

Police say they found the two in a car near Lebanon Road, and when officers approached them, a chase ensued.

The car crashed on Glendale-Milford Road at Wyscarver Drive, and the suspects were then taken into custody.

Police say the car was stolen in an aggravated robbery in Huber Heights.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.