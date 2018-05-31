Target, Shipt launch same-day delivery in Ohio

Shipt and Target announced they will begin same-delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, essentials, electronics and other products to select Ohio areas beginning in June.

Beginning June 14: Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Mansfield, Sandusky and Toledo, Ohio

Beginning June 19: Akron and Canton, Ohio

Beginning June 21: Cleveland, Ohio

To celebrate the expansion, new Shipt members who sign up prior to the launch in their market will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99) and a $15 credit to spend on a Target order of $100 or more.

“Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier,” John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating office said in a news release. “Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience and we’re excited to begin offering same-day service across Ohio.”

Shipt will add more than 300 new Shipt Shoppers across the state of Ohio.

To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click on “Get Paid to Shop.”

