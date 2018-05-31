400-pound step-grandfather withdraws guilty plea in 11-year-old's pinning death

Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.Full Story >
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.Full Story >
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.Full Story >
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.Full Story >
The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she dropped the C-bomb in reference to Ivanka Trump.Full Story >
The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she dropped the C-bomb in reference to Ivanka Trump.Full Story >
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.Full Story >
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.Full Story >
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.Full Story >
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.Full Story >