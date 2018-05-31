Police: Woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for crystal meth

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL (RNN) - A Florida police department announced the arrest of a woman with a most unfortunate name on drug charges.

"Have you ever wondered what Crystal Meth looks like?" asked St. Augustine police on Facebook. "Well, meet w/f Crystal June METHvin (No Joke) and her friend, Douglas Michael Nickerson."

Officers said they responded to an anonymous complaint at a parking lot Saturday morning and found three people in a parked car. A search of the vehicle found a substance that tested positive for crystal meth, along with drug paraphernalia.

Methvin, 40, along with Nickerson, were taken into custody. The third person was not in possession of anything illegal and cleared on having warrants, police said.

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County jail, with a bond of $5,000.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.