Officials declare false alarm after pipe bomb-like objects found in Clermont Co.

Officials are investigating after suspected pipe bombs were found on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched along with the Pierce Township Fire Department to the intersection of SR 749 and SR 132 in Ohio Township for report of a suspicious male placing a pipe-like object onto a utility pole.

Police said the first deputy on scene confirmed that an object was attached to the pole below the traffic control panel and the object resembled a pipe bomb.

Responding deputies stopped traffic flow on SR 132 and SR 749 and residents in the immediate area were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The Pierce Township Fire Department requested the assistance of the Cincinnati Fire Department’s Hazardous Material Unit who respond to the scene and determined that the device was not an explosive, but a geocaching container.

Once the scene was rendered safe, all residents returned to their property and the flow of traffic resumed.

The investigation is ongoing

A geocaching-type event is being held in downtown Cincinnati Thursday night by Breakout Games. The company is hiding clues and $2,000 in cash. Breakout Games said only branded envelopes are used in their treasure hunt. A spokesperson released the following statement about the containers:

The only things Breakout Games will hide for the Treasure Hunt are small, branded envelopes containing $100 bills. We are disseminating coordinates regularly through our social media channels to lead people to the areas in which the bills are hidden, or people can sign up to receive the coordinates by texting "cincyhunt" to 31966. We are not using geocaching or any other transmitting devices. All information will be shared through social media and cell phone platforms.

