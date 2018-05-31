House Speaker Ryan, GOP Rep. Chabot tout tax overhaul

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan is touting the federal tax overhaul in a visit to a grocery chain with an Ohio Republican facing a spirited Democratic challenge in November.
Ryan told Kroger Co. workers at the Cincinnati-based grocery chain's Springdale ice cream-and-beverage plant Thursday that tax cuts have helped such companies increase pay and benefits for workers.
The Wisconsin Republican toured the plant with veteran GOP Rep. Steve Chabot (SHAH'-but), who is running for a 12th term in the traditionally Republican 1st District.
Democrats are hopeful about their nominee, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval (PYUR'-vahl). Pureval won an upset victory in 2016 for the county job.
Ryan also is fundraising in the state for House Republicans. A Democratic spokesman says Ryan's visit shows some GOP-held Ohio seats are vulnerable.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
