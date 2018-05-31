LIST: High winds, storms cause thousands of power outages

High winds and stores have knocked out power to thousands of Duke Energy customers in the Tri-State on Thursday.

As of 4:30 p.m., nearly 43,000 people were without power.

Duke Energy is assessing the damage and hasn't given an estimated restoration time.

Counties:

Boone - 19

Campbell - 3,375

Grant - 851

Kenton - 2,911

Brown - 1,380

Butler - 57

Clermont - 12,630

Hamilton - 21,060

Warren - 142

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued as storms push through the Tri-State until around 6 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest forecast.

Customers are encouraged to contact Duke Energy at 1-800-543-5599 to report outages and get an estimated time of restoration.

To check the outage map CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.