LIST: High winds, storms cause thousands of power outages

Posted by Kim Schupp, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

High winds and stores have knocked out power to thousands of Duke Energy customers in the Tri-State on Thursday.

As of 4:30 p.m., nearly 43,000 people were without power.

Duke Energy is assessing the damage and hasn't given an estimated restoration time.

Counties:

  • Boone - 19
  • Campbell - 3,375
  • Grant - 851
  • Kenton - 2,911
  • Brown - 1,380
  • Butler - 57
  • Clermont - 12,630
  • Hamilton - 21,060
  • Warren - 142

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued as storms push through the Tri-State until around 6 p.m. 

Customers are encouraged to contact Duke Energy at 1-800-543-5599 to report outages and get an estimated time of restoration.

To check the outage map CLICK HERE. 

