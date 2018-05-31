WATCH: Moose chases golfers across UT course

Golfers at a Park City, UT, course outrun a moose in their cart. (Source: KSTU/CNN)

PARK CITY, UT (KSTU/CNN) – Golfing can be hard enough without adding a giant mammal to the mix.

Mark Redican and his wife were cruising along in their golf cart this week when they got a warning from a worker at the course.

“She said, ‘Hey just to give you a heads up there's a moose here so just keep your eye out,’” Redican said.

Wasn’t long before the moose in question was heading their way.

“I’m getting ready to hit my shot and all of the sudden (my wife's) like, 'Oh my god Red, here comes the moose,'” Redican said.

A young moose, taller than their golf cart, was coming right at the couple.

“This moose is just lumbering at us, it's coming in hot, so we jump in the golf cart and drive away,” he said. “It was kind of scary when he's coming that fast at you.”

A woman on the fairway caught the action on her smartphone.

The moose gave chase for a while, but finally gave up.

“Luckily it kind of lost interest towards the end,” Redican said. Or so it seemed.

The moose trotted off into the trees, but minutes later was back.

“After we teed off at the next hole, he made his way down to the golf course and came at us again,” he said.

In the end, it didn’t ruin the day. Redican got to finish his game.

“Well I had a pretty good round going so I had to finish the hole," he said. "I was right in the middle of the fairway, I actually ended up parring the hole."

Moose sightings aren’t unusual in Park City, about 25 miles east of Salt Lake City, but the Department of Natural Resources said it is uncommon for them to chase something like a car or golf cart.

Redican said it was scary at the time, but left him with a great story to tell.

