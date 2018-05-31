Coroner called to scene after missing boater found in Brown Coun - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Coroner called to scene after missing boater found in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A missing boater was found at Lake Lorelei on Thursday, according to Brown County dispatch.

Authorities said the coroner had been called to the scene Thursday evening.

Lake Lorelei is located near Perry Township.

