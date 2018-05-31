Dierks Bentley concert at Riverbend postponed due to power outage

Dierks Bently and Brothers Osborne will now play Riverbend on Sunday, June 3 (Photo: Keith Hinkle)

Thursday night's Dierks Bentley concert at Riverbend has been postponed due to a power outage at the music center.

Riverbend lost power after strong storms and high winds hit the area and impacted three power grids and multiple businesses.

The Dierks Bentley show has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 3. Tickets for tonight's show will be honored for the new date, officials say.

45,000 residents in Hamilton, Clermont, Kenton and Campbell counties also lost power.

