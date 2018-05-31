Death investigation underway in North Avondale - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Death investigation underway in North Avondale

Posted by Michael Baldwin, Reporter
Death investigation on Glenwood Ave.
NORTH AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating a suspicious death in North Avondale.

According to police, the investigation is in the 400 block of Glenwood Ave.

No other details have been released at this time.

