How do you spell that word? The most-Googled by state

In 11 states, the most-Googled “how to spell” word is beautiful. (Source: Google Trends)

(RNN) – If this week’s Scripps National Spelling Bee teaches us anything, it’s that most of us mere mortals have a long way to go in the art of assembling words out of letters.

While the kids competing in Maryland may get tripped up on words like metastasize, metonymy and Weimaraner, your average American needs help with far simpler words.

Google Trends this week came out with a map that shows the top “how to spell” word searches for each state. These are the words people most often asked Google for help in spelling.

The most-common word is: beautiful. It was the top “how to spell” word in 11 states.

Six states took their cue from “Mary Poppins.” Their top word was supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

In three states, the word was resume.

Check and see what the word is for your state.

Are these America's most misspelled words? Check out the top 'how to spell' searches by state, just in time for the #spellingbee 2018 finals.#dataviz #maps pic.twitter.com/uTb7ynYcv5 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 29, 2018

