Montel Williams hospitalized, 'doing well' - spokesman

Montel Williams attends the world premiere of "Going in Style" at the SVA Theatre on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(RNN) - Former TV host Montel Williams was hospitalized on Wednesday following a workout in which he "overdid it," according to his spokesman.

The spokesman, Jonathan Franks, released a statement on Twitter on Thursday reading:

Anyone who knows Montel knows that he is an exercise enthusiast. Yesterday, he overdid it, and has been admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. He is doing well and anticipates being discharged soon.

The statement did not explain exactly what happened, though it said the New York Fire Department responded to the situation quickly and provided "excellent care."

It said Williams would explain the episode "in the coming days."

Montel was taken by ambulance to the hospital yesterday, we expect him to be discharged in the coming days. Very grateful to @FDNY - @jonfranks pic.twitter.com/1jVHZecseb — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) May 31, 2018

Williams hosted "The Montel Williams Show" from 1991-2008. Before that, he had a 15-year career in the military, with the Marine Corps and Navy.

In 1999 he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He subsequently founded an organization, the MS Foundation, to help promote research and awareness of the condition.

