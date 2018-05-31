Man who sold felon gun that was used to kill Westerville police officers pleads guilty

A Warrensville Heights man is facing up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after he sold a felon a gun that was used to kill two Westerville police officers in February.

According to federal court documents, Gerald Wallace plead guilty Friday to charges of aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Prosecutors said Lawson acted as a "straw purchaser" for Quentin L. Smith, a convicted felon, who allegedly shot and killed two Westerville police officers on Feb. 10.

Smith reportedly killed officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli following a domestic dispute, and faces aggravated murder charges.

