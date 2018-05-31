Learn some words: koinonia, bewusstseinslage and more from the National Spelling Bee

In 11 states, the most-Googled “how to spell” word is beautiful.

Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, smiles as he wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(RNN) - Karthik Nemmani, a 14-year-old eighth grader from McKinney, TX, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night.

Karthik's winning word was koinonia. What's it mean? According to Merriam-Webster:

the Christian fellowship or body of believers intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community - the koinonia of the disciples with each other and with their Lord

He also had to spell haecceitas (the plural of haecceity, "the status of being an individual or a particular nature") to edge out Naysa Modi, a seventh-grade girl also from Texas.

She tripped up on bewusstseinslage. Back to Merriam-Webster:

a state of consciousness or a feeling devoid of sensory components

Here are some other words that eliminated kids late in the competition:

Aalii, which eliminated fifth-grader Abhijay Kodali: a hopbush

Philonium, which eliminated eighth-grader Jashun Paluru: an ancient remedy for colic containing opium, saffron, euphorbium, henbane, spikenard, and honey

Gelinotte, which eliminated sixth-grader Navneeth Murali: a hazel hen

Cento, which eliminated eighth-grader Sravanth Malla: a literary work made up of parts from other works

Fourrier, which eliminated eighth-grader Paul Hamrick: one that goes before

Perduellion, which eliminated seventh-grader Aisha Randhawa: treason

