Learn some words: koinonia, bewusstseinslage and more from the National Spelling Bee

Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, smiles as he wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, smiles as he wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(RNN) - Karthik Nemmani, a 14-year-old eighth grader from McKinney, TX, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night.

Karthik's winning word was koinonia. What's it mean? According to Merriam-Webster:

  1. the Christian fellowship or body of believers
  2. intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community - the koinonia of the disciples with each other and with their Lord

He also had to spell haecceitas (the plural of haecceity, "the status of being an individual or a particular nature") to edge out Naysa Modi, a seventh-grade girl also from Texas.

She tripped up on bewusstseinslage. Back to Merriam-Webster:

a state of consciousness or a feeling devoid of sensory components

Here are some other words that eliminated kids late in the competition:

  • Aalii, which eliminated fifth-grader Abhijay Kodali: a hopbush
  • Philonium, which eliminated  eighth-grader Jashun Paluru: an ancient remedy for colic containing opium, saffron, euphorbium, henbane, spikenard, and honey
  • Gelinotte, which eliminated sixth-grader Navneeth Murali: a hazel hen
  • Cento, which eliminated eighth-grader Sravanth Malla: a literary work made up of parts from other works
  • Fourrier, which eliminated eighth-grader Paul Hamrick: one that goes before
  • Perduellion, which eliminated seventh-grader Aisha Randhawa: treason

