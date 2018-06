Warriors withstand James' 51 points to win NBA Finals Game 1

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by injured forward Andre Iguodala, in suit, and teammates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA ...

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, bottom, is helped off the floor by forward Jeff Green (32) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 3...

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates in front of fans after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks with injured forward Andre Iguodala, in suit, after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Cali...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, ...

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors capitalized on a Cavaliers blunder that sent the game into overtime, withstanding a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The game nearly over, James jawed with both Curry and Klay Thompson, then Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green tangled moments later and made contact. After replay review, Tristan Thompson received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection with 2.6 seconds left.

James was in utter disbelief as regulation ended in stunning fashion: George Hill made the first of two free throws with 4.7 seconds left after being fouled by Klay Thompson, then J.R. Smith secured the rebound and dribbled back toward halfcourt, apparently thinking the Cavs had a lead.

Instead, OT.

Game 2 is Sunday night back at Oracle Arena.

