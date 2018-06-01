Man gets death penalty for strangling 2 women in vacant home

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) - A judge has handed down a death sentence to an Ohio man convicted of strangling two women and suspected in two more deaths.

An Ashland County judge on Friday accepted a jury's recommendation that 41-year-old Shawn Grate should get the death penalty.

Grate was convicted nearly a month ago of killing two women in 2016 whose bodies were found underneath piles of clothes in what was thought to be a vacant Ashland home.

Their bodies were found after a third woman called 911 and said she was being held captive. Jurors convicted Grate on aggravated murder and kidnapping charges.

The Richland County prosecutor has said he will pursue charges against Grate in the slayings of two more women.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.