Atlantic hurricane season begins today; normal to above-average season predicted

(CNN) – Although we've already had one named tropical system this year called Alberto, the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season officially starts today.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a normal to above-average season.

Forecasters said we could see ten to 16 named storms. Out of those, five to nine could become hurricanes.

One to four of those could become "major" hurricanes, which means Category 3 strength or higher.

Last year there were 17 named storms, including Harvey, Irma and Maria – which devastated the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico.

Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.

