Atlantic hurricane season begins today; normal to above-average season predicted

PHOTOS: Lava spews to the surface on Hawaii IslandFull Story >
PHOTOS: Lava spews to the surface on Hawaii IslandFull Story >
Alberto, while still spinning like a classic tropical storm, has managed to make its way since a Memorial Day landfall in the Florida Panhandle to just outside of Chicago.Full Story >
Alberto, while still spinning like a classic tropical storm, has managed to make its way since a Memorial Day landfall in the Florida Panhandle to just outside of Chicago.Full Story >
Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding.Full Story >
Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding.Full Story >
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.Full Story >
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.Full Story >
Authorities have identified a 17-year-old they say drowned Thursday at Lake Lorelei in Brown County.Full Story >
Authorities have identified a 17-year-old they say drowned Thursday at Lake Lorelei in Brown County.Full Story >
Lawrenceburg's mayor is planning a town hall next week after a story that aired Wednesday night on FOX19.Full Story >
Lawrenceburg's mayor is planning a town hall next week after a story that aired Wednesday night on FOX19.Full Story >
Thunderstorms and high winds swept through the Tri-State on Friday, leaving many without power and prompting a concert cancellation at Riverbend.Full Story >
Thunderstorms and high winds swept through the Tri-State on Friday, leaving many without power and prompting a concert cancellation at Riverbend.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating a suspicious death in North Avondale.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating a suspicious death in North Avondale.Full Story >
An initial round of severe weather passed through the Tri-State early Thursday evening, downing trees and knocking out power throughout the area.Full Story >
An initial round of severe weather passed through the Tri-State early Thursday evening, downing trees and knocking out power throughout the area.Full Story >