Kentucky creates website to help answer tax law questions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Revenue is launching a website to help state residents understand tax law changes.
The changes were made during the recent session of the Kentucky General Assembly.
The department says beginning July 1, some services will be subject to sales tax, and other taxes are impacted by the new law. Some services providers will be responsible for collecting sales and use tax.
The revenue department has launched a website, TaxAnswers.ky.gov, to shed light on the new laws. The site features information, answers to frequently asked questions and links to technical guidance.
Revenue Commissioner Daniel Bork says the tax changes will impact many Kentuckians.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati fire officials are on scene of a fatal fire early Friday.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire officials are on scene of a fatal fire early Friday.Full Story >
Authorities have identified a 17-year-old they say drowned Thursday at Lake Lorelei in Brown County.Full Story >
Authorities have identified a 17-year-old they say drowned Thursday at Lake Lorelei in Brown County.Full Story >
Lawrenceburg's mayor is planning a town hall next week after a story that aired Wednesday night on FOX19.Full Story >
Lawrenceburg's mayor is planning a town hall next week after a story that aired Wednesday night on FOX19.Full Story >
Thunderstorms and high winds swept through the Tri-State on Friday, leaving many without power and prompting a concert cancellation at Riverbend.Full Story >
Thunderstorms and high winds swept through the Tri-State on Friday, leaving many without power and prompting a concert cancellation at Riverbend.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating a suspicious death in North Avondale.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating a suspicious death in North Avondale.Full Story >