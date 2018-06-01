Ax throwing: A new trend in Northeast Ohio

Ax throwing is a new trend hitting Northeast Ohio.

Class Ax Throwing opened last spring in Valley View.

The sport has been popular in Canada for decades, but is now becoming increasingly popular in the United States.

Here we go! Learning all about axe throwing ?? @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/G8KwBIzKjH — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) June 1, 2018

The sport has gained so much attention, there have been organizations created to establish a standardized rule system for competitive players.

Throwers at Class Ax Throwing say the sport is a great way to release stress and get a mild workout at the same time.

