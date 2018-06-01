Man dead, 2 children hospitalized in apartment fire

One man is dead in an overnight apartment fire on Kings Run Drive in Spring Grove Village, Cincinnati firefighters said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A man died and two children were hospitalized in an apartment fire in Spring Grove Village early Friday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Flames broke out at Winton Woods Apartments off Kings Run Drive about 1 a.m.

Firefighters said they rescued three people from inside the building after the blaze spread from the second floor to the third.

The man was pronounced dead, and two children were rushed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, fire officials said.

The children's conditions were not immediately available.

Investigators are on scene looking for the fire cause.

The American Red Cross also is there helping residents.

