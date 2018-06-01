Reward raised to $46K to find suspected killer of TN deputy

A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward...Full Story >
A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward reviving a June summit.Full Story >
Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors withstood a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.Full Story >
Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors withstood a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.Full Story >
LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.Full Story >
LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.Full Story >
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of a deputy in Dickson County, TN, has risen to nearly $50,000.Full Story >
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of a deputy in Dickson County, TN, has risen to nearly $50,000.Full Story >