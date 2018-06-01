Reward raised to $46K to find suspected killer of TN deputy - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reward raised to $46K to find suspected killer of TN deputy

The reward for information leading to the arrest of Steven Wiggins has risen to nearly $50,000. (Source: Dickson County Sheriff's Department/WZTV via CNN) The reward for information leading to the arrest of Steven Wiggins has risen to nearly $50,000. (Source: Dickson County Sheriff's Department/WZTV via CNN)

DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WZTV/CNN) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of a Dickson County Sheriff's deputy has risen to nearly $50,000.

Authorities are looking for Steven Wiggins, the suspect in the killing of Sgt. Daniel Baker.

Baker was shot to death while responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Wiggins to the state's top 10 most wanted list.

And the reward money for information leading to his capture continues to rise.

"Several state and local law enforcement agencies, including the governor's office and police departments from across the country, have reached out to offer support in the form of reward money in bringing Wiggins into custody," said Jason Locke, the TBI acting director.

Erika Castro-Miles is facing a murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting. Officials said she ran from authorities after Baker was killed and hid under a house before being arrested.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. The TBI is asking that tips only be called into this number so that their information is kept organized.

Copyright 2018 WZTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

