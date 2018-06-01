Suspect in TN deputy's killing in custody

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Steven Wiggins was in custody. He is supected of killing a Dickson County, TN, sheriff's deputy. (Source: TBI/Twitter)

DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WZTV/CNN/RNN) – The man police believe killed a sheriff's deputy has been taken into custody, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Authorities had been looking for Steven Wiggins, the suspect in the killing of Sgt. Daniel Baker. A Hickman County Sheriff's Office representative said a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper spotted Wiggins not far from where the shooting happened, the Tennessean reported.

"Teamwork and diligence has paid off!" said TBI on Twitter. "Steven Wiggins is in law enforcement custody. Thank you for your support during these past few days."

Baker was shot to death while responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

Wiggins had been on the state's top 10 most wanted list, and a reward for information leading to his arrest had recently been increased to $46,000.

"Several state and local law enforcement agencies, including the governor's office and police departments from across the country, have reached out to offer support in the form of reward money in bringing Wiggins into custody," said Jason Locke, the TBI acting director.

Teamwork and diligence has paid off! Steven Wiggins is in law enforcement custody. Thank you for your support during these past few days. More details on the arrest as soon as we can pull them together. pic.twitter.com/96TQAWGhjc — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018

Erika Castro-Miles is facing a murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting. Officials said she ran from authorities after Baker was killed and hid under a house before being arrested.

