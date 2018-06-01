LeBron James abruptly leaves postgame podium after frustrating exchange with reporter

LeBron James played brilliantly in Game 5, scoring 51 points against the Golden State Warriors, but it still wasn't enough.

"Tonight we played as well as we've played all postseason, and we gave ourselves a chance possession after possession after possession," James said. "There were just some plays that were kind of taken away from us. Simple as that."

The Cavaliers fell to Golden State 124-114, but James and the rest of Cleveland were left in disbelief after the officiating in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and a blunder by J.R Smith at the buzzer.

"I don't know what J.R. was thinking," James said.

Showing signs of frustration, James walked out on reporters after repeated questioning about the play involving Smith during the postgame news conference.

Following the game, Smith said he knew the score was tied but he thought James was looking to call a timeout.

"I knew we were tied," Smith said. "I though we were going to call a timeout because I got the rebound."

