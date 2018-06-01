Amherst police officer in critical condition after standoff

An Amherst police officer is in critical condition after a standoff ends in a shooting.

The Amherst Police Department confirmed the officer shot is Patrolman Eugene Ptacek, a 17-year veteran of the department.

Police say the standoff started Thursday morning in Sheffield Lake when agents from the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant near the corner of Oliver Street and Ferndale Avenue.

The suspect opened fire and shot officer Ptacek who is assigned to the SWAT team.

The deputy was flown via medevac helicopter to MetroHealth Hospital. The Amherst police chief said the officer is in critical condition.

Sheffield Lake standoff is over. Learning US Marshals & local PD were executing a felony warrant & suspect didn’t cooperate. Suspect shot Lorain Co. SWAT officer in buttocks- he’s expected to be OK. Suspect shot in leg- expected to be OK. #WakeUpCleveland @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/zGur5N7rzv — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) June 1, 2018

Police surrounded the house for several more hours until eventually taking the man into custody around midnight.

Investigators remained on scene into Friday morning continuing to process evidence and search the suspect's house.

Return to Cleveland 19 for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.