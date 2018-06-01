Amherst police officer in critical condition after standoff

US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.Full Story >
LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.Full Story >
