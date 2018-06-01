Amherst police officer in critical condition after standoff - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Amherst police officer in critical condition after standoff

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Officer Eugene Ptacek (Source: Amherst Police Department) Officer Eugene Ptacek (Source: Amherst Police Department)
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH (WOIO) -

An Amherst police officer is in critical condition after a standoff ends in a shooting. 

The Amherst Police Department confirmed the officer shot is Patrolman Eugene Ptacek, a 17-year veteran of the department. 

Police say the standoff started Thursday morning in Sheffield Lake when agents from the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant near the corner of Oliver Street and Ferndale Avenue.

The suspect opened fire and shot officer Ptacek who is assigned to the SWAT team.

The deputy was flown via medevac helicopter to MetroHealth Hospital. The Amherst police chief said the officer is in critical condition. 

Police surrounded the house for several more hours until eventually taking the man into custody around midnight. 

Investigators remained on scene into Friday morning continuing to process evidence and search the suspect's house.

