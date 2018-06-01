Man found shot in Roselawn

A 38-year-old man was found shot in the back in Roselawn early Friday, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the parking lot of an apartment building off Stonybrook Drive near Reading Road just before 3 a.m., they said.

They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, they said.

He has told officers he was shot during an attempted robbery.

No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate.

