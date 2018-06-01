Ohio Parole Board to rule on mercy request for condemned Cincinnati killer

Robert Van Hook (Provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

The Ohio Parole Board is set to rule on a request for mercy by a condemned killer facing execution in July.

Attorneys for death row inmate Robert Van Hook are asking that their client be spared, citing a history of severe childhood emotional and physical abuse and untreated mental illness.

They say he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.

The board will make its recommendation on Friday.

Van Hook is scheduled to die July 18 for strangling and stabbing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.

Prosecutors say courts have fairly considered Van Hook's childhood and mental health claims previously and there are no grounds for sparing him.

They also dismiss Van Hook's "homosexual panic" claim as nonsense, saying he made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office also notes Van Hook has an extensive history of violence while incarcerated, including stabbing a fellow death row inmate in November.

The parole board heard arguments last week for and against Van Hook's clemency request.

Gov. John Kasich will have the final say.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press and FOX19 NOW. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.