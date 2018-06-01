Man charged with murdering NKY mother, her 9-year-old son to face judge

The apartment building is located off Peoples Lane. (FOX19 NOW/file)

The man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and her 9-year-old son in their northern Kentucky apartment earlier this year is set to make his first court appearance Friday.

Joshua Ward, 48, is scheduled to appear for an 8:30 a.m. extradition hearing in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

The Forest Park man faces two counts of capital murder in Boone County for the March 20 shooting deaths of Kelli Kramer, 31, and her son, Aiden, in Burlington.

Both died from multiple gunshot wounds to their heads and torsos, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office took Ward into custody and arrested him Thursday during a traffic stop in Cincinnati.

Investigators said they determined Ward had a relationship with Kramer from December 2016 until it ended abruptly in May 2017.

"Ward believed Kramer was responsible for destroying him," Boone County sheriff's officials wrote in a news release.

They have said they not think the child was a target. He may have been killed along with his mother so he couldn't testify.

Authorities said got the break in the case they needed to charge Ward from a Crime Stoppers tip.

He did some target practice on a farm, and shell casings found there matched the murder weapon, Major Tom Scheben announced Thursday.

