NB I-75 down to 1 lane near Norwood Lateral - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NB I-75 down to 1 lane near Norwood Lateral

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
www.ohgo.com www.ohgo.com
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Northbound Interstate 75 is down to one lane due to a crash near the Norwood Lateral.

Both right lanes are blocked, and multiple emergency vehicles are on scene.

Delays are approaching 30 minutes.

Copyright 2018. WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly