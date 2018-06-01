'The Donut Boy' visits Butler County Donut Trail, delivers treats to sheriff

Tyler Carach stopped at Milton's Donuts on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown Friday morning. (Photo: I DONUT need a reason to thank a cop Facebook page)

Tyler Carach is delivering these doughnuts to the Butler County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon. (Photo: I DONUT need a reason to thank a cop Facebook page)

A 10-year-old boy on a national tour to show appreciation for law enforcement is marking National Donut Day by visiting local bakeries along the Butler County Donut Trail and delivering the sweet treats to the sheriff's office.

Tyler Carach of Florida ventured out bright and early at 5 a.m. Friday and is expected to bring nearly 300 donuts provided by bakeries to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his deputies at 1:30 p.m.

"Can't wait to meet this young man!" Jones said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet to Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw, Jones said: "Let your officers know to be here and I will save you two!"

The youngster has traveled to 28 states and delivered over 60,000 donuts and gallons of coffee since his mission began in August 2016.

It began after he came across four deputies in a local store and purchased them mini donuts with his own allowance money to say thank you for their service.

