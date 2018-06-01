'The Donut Boy' visits Butler County Donut Trail, delivers treat - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'The Donut Boy' visits Butler County Donut Trail, delivers treats to sheriff

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tyler Carach is delivering these doughnuts to the Butler County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon. (Photo: I DONUT need a reason to thank a cop Facebook page) Tyler Carach is delivering these doughnuts to the Butler County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon. (Photo: I DONUT need a reason to thank a cop Facebook page)
Tyler Carach stopped at Milton's Donuts on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown Friday morning. (Photo: I DONUT need a reason to thank a cop Facebook page) Tyler Carach stopped at Milton's Donuts on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown Friday morning. (Photo: I DONUT need a reason to thank a cop Facebook page)
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones eating a donut last year. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker) Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones eating a donut last year. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)
HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

A 10-year-old boy on a national tour to show appreciation for law enforcement is marking National Donut Day by visiting local bakeries along the Butler County Donut Trail and delivering the sweet treats to the sheriff's office.

Tyler Carach of Florida ventured out bright and early at 5 a.m. Friday and is expected to bring nearly 300 donuts provided by bakeries to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his deputies at 1:30 p.m. 

"Can't wait to meet this young man!" Jones said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet to Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw, Jones said: "Let your officers know to be here and I will save you two!"

The youngster has traveled to 28 states and delivered over 60,000 donuts and gallons of coffee since his mission began in August 2016.

It began after he came across four deputies in a local store and purchased them mini donuts with his own allowance money to say thank you for their service.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Husky goes on animal killing spree

    Husky goes on animal killing spree

    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:12 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:12:49 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:49:56 GMT
    In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges. (Source: KSTU/CNN)In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges. (Source: KSTU/CNN)

    In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.

    Full Story >

    In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.

    Full Story >

  • Suspect accused of killing Dickson County deputy in custody

    Suspect accused of killing Dickson County deputy in custody

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:45:19 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:51:28 GMT
    The TBI released this photo of Steven Wiggins in police custody. (Source: TBI)The TBI released this photo of Steven Wiggins in police custody. (Source: TBI)

    Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.

    Full Story >

    Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.

    Full Story >

  • James left in disbelief after brilliant Game 1 performance

    James left in disbelief after brilliant Game 1 performance

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:27:02 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:48:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

    LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

    Full Story >

    LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly