Police officers exposed to drugs during arrest get sick

Greendale, WI, police stopped a man and woman in the parking lot of a mall Friday. Investigators said they were in a stolen car, with one of them accused of shoplifting. (Source: Police/WITI/CNN)

GREENDALE, WI (WITI/CNN) - Police officers in Wisconsin were making an arrest when they were exposed to a dangerous drug, and the ordeal was captured by their body cameras.

It was a close call - the two officers were treated with Narcan and taken to the hospital. Both are expected to be OK.

Greendale police stopped a man and woman in the parking lot of a mall Friday. Investigators said they were in a stolen car, with one of them accused of shoplifting.

Video shows that after the suspects are cuffed and placed in the back of squads, one officer searches the vehicle.

He opens a purse and finds drug paraphernalia. It's not until minutes later he realizes there might have been something else in that bag; a white powder spilled out.

"You did not get exposed to fentanyl, did you?" one of the officers says.

The officers question the female suspect about the purse and what was inside.

"Is there anything in your purse we should be worried about for officer safety?"

"I don't do drugs," she responds.

You can see the officer's symptoms get worse, and his worry grows.

He may have been exposed to fentanyl.

"I'm also like paranoid because I've already had one exposure," he says.

They head back to the station, and another officer experiences similar symptoms before they are both taken to the hospital.

The substance in the purse is being tested, and the woman had not been charged by Thursday. The man in the car was charged with retail theft.

Copyright 2018 WITI via CNN. All rights reserved.