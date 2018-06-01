Obit: Colonel leaves behind wife, kids, bad Beltway drivers

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) - The obituary for a decorated U.S. Marine colonel who retired to northern Virginia says he's survived by his wife, children and the notorious Beltway traffic he abhorred.
News outlets report that the obituary of Col. Robert F. Gibson, prepared by his family before his burial on Thursday, described a distinguished military service that spanned from Vietnam to Iraq. Then it adds a zinger, saying "he hated how all of you were incapable of driving competently."
His widow, Barbara Gibson, tells WRC-TV that the family wanted to capture an aspect of his daily life. She said his feelings about "horrendous" Beltway traffic are shared by "a lot of folks."
Information from: WRC-TV, http://nbcwashington.com
