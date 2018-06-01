Bunbury guide: Daily lineups, parking info, a sympathy card for - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bunbury guide: Daily lineups, parking info, a sympathy card for Blink-182 fans

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Post Malone (Source: Wikipedia, Drew Yorke-Slader) Post Malone (Source: Wikipedia, Drew Yorke-Slader)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Burnbury 2018 is here.

For those of you still reeling from the announcement that Blink-182 would not be performing this year, here's a little something to boost your spirits:

You're good enough, you're smart enough, and gosh darn it people like you.

Hopefully, that helps -- if only a little.

Anyways.

Bunbury Music Festival takes place along the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati throughout Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove. This year, bands will perform Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3. Below is a peek at the daily lineups.

FRIDAY HEADLINER: The Chainsmokers, 9:45 p.m. at the Nissan Stage
(Gates open at noon)

  • Young The Giant, 8:45 p.m. at Sawyer Point Stage
  • Royal Blood, 6:30 p.m. at Sawyer Point Stage
  • Fitz and the Tantrums, 5:45 at Nissan Stage
  • The Front Bottoms, 4:30 at Sawyer Point Stage
    • Click or tap here for the full Friday line up.

SATURDAY HEADLINER: Incubus, 9:45 p.m. at the Nissan Stage
(Gates open at noon)

  • Foster the People, 8:45 p.m. at Sawyer Point Stage
  • GRiZ, 7:45 p.m. at the Nissan Stage
  • Third Eye Blind, 5:45 p.m. at the Nissan Stage
  • Misterwives, 4:30 p.m. at Sawyer Point Stage
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, 6:30 p.m. at Sawyer Point Stage
    • Click or tap here for the full Saturday line up.

SUNDAY HEADLINER: Jack White, 9:45 p.m. at the Nissan Stage
(Gates open at 1 p.m.)

  • Post Malone, 8:45 p.m. at Sawyer Point Stage
  • Dropkick Murphys, 7:45 p.m. at the Nissan Stage
  • Coheed and Cambria, 6:30 p.m. at Sawyer Point Stage
  • Manchester Orchestra, 5:45 p.m. at the Nissan Stage
  • Lecrae, 6:45 p.m. at CVG River Stage
  • Sir Sly, 4:45 p.m. at CVG River Stage
    • Click or tap here for the full Sunday line up.

TRANSPORTATION

Lyft is the official rideshare sponsor of Bunbury. Dropoff locations are the corner of E. Pete Rose Way/Eggleston Avenue and the west side of Sawyer Point Building (720 E. Pete Rose Way).

PARKING

Bunbury has partnered with SpotHero this year, a parking reservation service that connects drivers to spots -- once booked, the spot is guaranteed at the selected location. You can check out the service here.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

  • Weapons
  • Alcohol
  • Selfie Sticks
  • Drones
    • Click or tap here for the full list.

CAMPING/TREE CLIMBING

You cannot do either. More info here.

NOTABLES

There will be plenty to eat and drink this weekend. You can peruse the vendor list here, and learn more about the festival's informational app here. Stay safe and enjoy, y'all.

