Ohio officer shot during standoff, expected to be OK

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) - A police chief near Cleveland says a SWAT officer shot during a standoff was hit several times but is expected to be OK.
Sheffield Lake police say the officer was shot Thursday night when a SWAT team tried to enter the man's house after he refused to come out for several hours or talk with negotiators.
Authorities say the officer was flown to a Cleveland hospital where he underwent surgery.
The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria reports police say the suspect also was shot and eventually surrendered. He was treated at a hospital but his condition wasn't available.
Sheffield Lake police Chief Tony Campo says U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County SWAT went to the house Thursday afternoon to serve a felony arrest warrant.
Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com
