Pair of cows wander onto Ohio interstate, semi hits, kills 1

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a tractor-trailer struck and killed one of two runaway cows that had wandered onto Interstate 70 near Dayton.
Officers were able to capture the other cow after the accident Friday morning.
Police in the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights say they're not sure how the cows got onto the highway.
The accident closed one westbound lane of the roadway for about an hour.
