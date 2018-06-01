Propane torch likely set off blast at Kentucky UPS facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a propane torch set off the blast that damaged a UPS freight hub in Kentucky's second-largest city and sent multiple people to the hospital.
Lexington fire investigator Maj. Robert King tells news outlets that the torch likely ignited leaking gas, leading to Wednesday's explosion.
Fire department spokeswoman Lt. Jessica Bowman says none of the 45 tanks of acetylene gas inside the UPS box truck at the facility actually exploded, despite initial reports. King says crews are checking the tanks to see which, if any, had leaks.
Eight people were hospitalized following the explosion. Bowman didn't have an update on victims' conditions Thursday, but all were considered in fair condition later Wednesday. King says both the propane torch operator and truck driver were among the injured.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bunbury Music Festival takes place along the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati throughout Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.Full Story >
Bunbury Music Festival takes place along the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati throughout Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy on a national tour to show appreciation for law enforcement is ending his journey on National Donut Day Friday by visiting local bakeries along the Ohio Donut Trail and delivering the sweet treats to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy on a national tour to show appreciation for law enforcement is ending his journey on National Donut Day Friday by visiting local bakeries along the Ohio Donut Trail and delivering the sweet treats to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and her 9-year-old son in their northern Kentucky apartment earlier this year is set to make his first court appearance Friday.Full Story >
The man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and her 9-year-old son in their northern Kentucky apartment earlier this year is set to make his first court appearance Friday.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire officials are on scene of a fatal fire early Friday.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire officials are on scene of a fatal fire early Friday.Full Story >