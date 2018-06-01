Board rejects mercy for killer citing abuse, mental illness

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Parole Board has recommended against mercy for a condemned killer whose attorneys cite a history of abuse and untreated mental illness.
The board ruled 8-1 Friday against the clemency request by death row inmate Robert Van Hook.
Van Hook was sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985. Van Hook's execution is set for July 18. Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has the final say.
Prosecutors say Van Hook made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office also notes Van Hook has an extensive history of violence while incarcerated, including stabbing a fellow death row inmate in November.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Ohio Parole Board is set to rule on a request for mercy by a condemned killer facing execution in July.Full Story >
The Ohio Parole Board is set to rule on a request for mercy by a condemned killer facing execution in July.Full Story >
Bunbury Music Festival takes place along the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati throughout Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.Full Story >
Bunbury Music Festival takes place along the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati throughout Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy on a national tour to show appreciation for law enforcement is ending his journey on National Donut Day Friday by visiting local bakeries along the Ohio Donut Trail and delivering the sweet treats to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy on a national tour to show appreciation for law enforcement is ending his journey on National Donut Day Friday by visiting local bakeries along the Ohio Donut Trail and delivering the sweet treats to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and her 9-year-old son in their northern Kentucky apartment earlier this year is set to make his first court appearance Friday.Full Story >
The man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and her 9-year-old son in their northern Kentucky apartment earlier this year is set to make his first court appearance Friday.Full Story >